Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
(337) 625-9171
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
2:00 PM
Hixson Funeral Home-Vinton
1420 Fancher
Vinton, LA 70668
Jami Lavon Roach

Jami Lavon Roach Obituary
Jami Lavon Roach, 50, died Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Vinton. Jami loved the outdoors, especially activities near the water, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and watching her boys play ball.
Survivors include her husband of 16 years, Tyler Roach; her sons, Dustin Lavergne and Colton Lavergne; her father, Clifton Boudreaux; her sisters, McKenzie Boudreaux and Crystal Boudreaux, all of Vinton; and her father- and mother-in-law, Mike and Pauline Roach of Westlake. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lula Mae Cormier Boudreaux; and mother-in-law, Judy Roach.
Her funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, in Hixson Funeral Home of Vinton. The Rev. Russell Beard will officiate. Burial will be in Big Woods Cemetery in Edgerly. Visitation is from 4-9 p.m. Sunday and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 22, 2020
