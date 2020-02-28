|
|
Jan Carole Gaines Richard, 87, went to meet her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her loving family-the only way she wanted it to be-on Feb. 26, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1932, to Mildred and Harry Gaines in Fort Smith, Ark. She moved to Lake Charles, La., as a young adult and spent the rest of her life there.
She loved her family fiercely and wholeheartedly. Her family were all she ever wanted or needed. She had no desire for material things-only her family. She was beautiful, witty and funny. She was feisty and independent. She never asked for help or wanted to put anyone out. She was a caregiver; she wanted to take care of everyone. She loved to read and to work the jumble and crossword puzzles every day. She had a heart of gold and was the sweetest person one could ever meet. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was described by her friends as a "breath of fresh air" and a "ray of sunshine," and she brought life wherever she went. She loved wholeheartedly. She never met a stranger-you were always "her precious angel." And now, she is our precious angel in Heaven.
Waiting to greet her in Heaven are her parents; her sister, Myra; her brother, Ronnie; her husband, Oliver G. "Sonny" Richard Jr.; and her faithful four-legged companion, Rocky. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, one son, Grant Wray Price and wife Eva of Lake Charles; and three daughters, Cyd Price Daugherty and husband Ken, also of Lake Charles, and Dani Price O'Quinn and husband Boo of Moss Bluff; and Toni Gillette Phillips of New York. She also leaves 11 grandchildren whom she adored, Lindsey Comeaux and husband Evan, Chelsey Kyle and husband Josey, Haley Jones and husband Heath, Nick Daugherty and wife Jennifer, Blake Daugherty and wife Alicia, Ben Daugherty and wife Morgan, Blake Price and wife Ashley, Brittani Stine and husband Ben, Brooke Chaumont and husband Turney, Austin O'Quinn and Peyton O'Quinn; and 15 great-grandchildren with number 16 on the way. She also has a special niece, Gary Hastings; sister-in-law, Caroline Gaines; and longtime friend, Patsy Cormier; as well as her new friends, Marilyn Flavin and Sharon Steele.
A celebration of Jan's life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Home. Father Keith Pellerin will officiate. Interment will be at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.
The family would like to send a special thanks to all of her wonderful friends and to the staff, caregivers, and nurses at the Carriage House of the Verandah, who loved her and took such great care of her, especially Ms. Judy. The family would also like to thank Heart of Hospice for their care and guidance through this difficult time.
Memorial donations may be made to Nate's Place, 8437 Cooper Creek Boulevard, University Park, FL 34201, or to any other animal .
Published in American Press on Feb. 28, 2020