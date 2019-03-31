Jane Carole Stack Smith, 73, of Lake Charles passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in a local healthcare facility.

Mrs. Smith was a native of Birmingham, Ala. Early in her married life she lived in Savannah, Ga., Richmond, Va., many years in Arkansas and made Lake Charles her home in 2007. During her younger years, she worked as Manager Secretary for Dupont and retired to enjoy the luxury of caring for her family. She dabbled a bit in business having owned a gift shop in Charleston, S.C., and along with her daughter, co-owned Bath Junkie in Lake Charles. While in Arkansas, Mrs. Smith was a church secretary, Lay Minister, member of the Junior Auxiliary and a Girl Scout Leader. She loved getting her hair done, shopping, playing slots and cards, as she was raised playing old Italian card games. She also loved her cars, particularly, her Pontiac Grand Prix and two GTOs.

Mrs. Smith devoted her life and her love to her husband, daughter and grandchildren. She will be most remembered for her selflessness in being quick to run and help her daughter and grandchildren in any way.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 48 years, William Rhett Smith of Lake Charles; one daughter, Shannon Smith Barlow and husband Richard of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Carlin Donart of Prairieville, La., Rhett Barlow and Haley Barlow, both of Lake Charles; two brothers, John Stack and wife Kathleen and Terry Stack and wife Nadine, all of Birmingham, Ala.; and niece (godchild), Donna Haynes of Savannah, Ga.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Louise Powers Stack; and older brother, William Francis Stack Jr.

A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Trey Ange will officiate. Interment will in Consolata Cemetery will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Monday in the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Guardian Angel Catholic Education Fund of Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic School, 3908 Creole St, Lake Charles, LA 70605. Published in American Press on Mar. 31, 2019