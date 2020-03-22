|
Jane Gould, 93, of Sulphur, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Harbor Hospice. She was born to her late parents, Wes and Myra Scott on August 7, 1926 in St. Joseph, La. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, traveling, arts and crafts, and was a long standing member of ECW, but most of all, loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Elwood Gould, Sr; three sons, Tommy Stutzman and wife Brenda of Sulphur, Elwood Gould, Jr. of Houston, Texas, Scott Gould and wife Joleen of New Braunsfels, Texas; two daughters, Susan Dever and husband Mark of Sulphur, Linda Remy and husband Chuck of Sulphur; ten grandchildren; and seventeen great grandchildren.
Jane is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, J.W. Scott, Eugene Scott; and one sister, Dot Curry.
Funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., with Mother Ally Perry officiating. Visitation will begin prior to the service at the church, beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in American Press on Mar. 22, 2020