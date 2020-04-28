|
|
Jane Young, 73, of Ragley, La., passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, in a local hospital.
Jane was born on Oct. 19, 1946, in Lake Charles, La., to John and Nina McKamey.
She was a graduate of Westlake High School. She was a tax preparer and notary at H&R block for many years before deciding to go in business for herself. She enjoyed fishing and bragged about out fishing her husband.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Richard Young; children, Gary Alan Young (Tracy) and Richard Bernard Young (Jodi); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Virginia Perkins.
In compliance with current state regulations, private services have been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff for the immediate family only. Service will be officiated by Pastor David Lilly. Burial will take place in Prien Memorial Park under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.
Published in American Press on Apr. 28, 2020