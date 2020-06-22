Janell Prevost Reasoner, 87, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, at West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital in Sulphur, La. She was the three week widow of William E. Reasoner Jr. They shared 73 years of marriage together.

She was born on September 8, 1932, in Hackberry, LA. She was a life-long resident of Hackberry graduating from Hackberry High School. She was employed by the Cameron Parish School Board for 14 years as a school bus driver and according to her she was carrying precious cargo! She dearly loved all her "children".

She was a member of First Baptist Church. She taught children's Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. Through the years, she enjoyed many hobbies - cooking and baking, sewing, crocheting, jewelry crafting, painting and reading. Most of all, she loved taking care of her special little baby girls – Macie, Ava and Anna.

Janell is survived by two daughters, Marlene (Molly) Richard and husband Roger of Hackberry; Gwendolyn Reasoner-Van Zile and husband Patrick of Hackberry; 3 grandchildren, William Aucoin and wife Regina of Hackberry; Marlon Holland and wife Sarah of Austin, Texas and Melissa Holland of Dickinson, Texas; 5 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; 2 children, Kenneth Reasoner and Darlene (Dolly) Reasoner Vincent; her parents, Caesar and Ezora Prevost; her siblings, Julius Prevost, Inez Prevost Bertrand, Ona Lee Prevost Johnson and Beulah Prevost Lea.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur with Rev. Bradley Swire and Rev. Tim Harris officiating. Burial will follow at the New Hackberry Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Pallbearers will be Fred Aucoin, William Aucoin, Jimmy Brown, Aubrey Johnson, Edgar Lee Johnson, Julius (Butch) Johnson and Patrick Van Zile.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store