Janella Wilson
1967 - 2020
Janella Wilson, 52, received her wings on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1967, to Harry Lee Thomas and Carrie Mae Poullard Thomas in Lafayette, La.
She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 29 years, Michael Wilson; her children, Jalissa Marie Wilson, Alanee Wilson and Michael Montel Wilson; her grandchildren, Aeerin Guillory, Addison Guillory, Cali Jane Wilson and Landon Turner; her siblings, Mary (Wilfred) Richard, Helen (Rogers) Freeman, Dorothy (Leonard) Jones, Henry (Earline) Thomas and Donald (Brenda) Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lee and Carrie Mae Thomas; and one sister, Clara Ann Williams.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Freddie Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
09:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
MAY
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
MAY
16
Burial
Combre Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
May 14, 2020
Mr. Mike, My prayers are with you and you family.
Summer West
Coworker
May 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. R.I.P Mrs Janella
Shirley Andrus
