Janella Wilson, 52, received her wings on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1967, to Harry Lee Thomas and Carrie Mae Poullard Thomas in Lafayette, La.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 29 years, Michael Wilson; her children, Jalissa Marie Wilson, Alanee Wilson and Michael Montel Wilson; her grandchildren, Aeerin Guillory, Addison Guillory, Cali Jane Wilson and Landon Turner; her siblings, Mary (Wilfred) Richard, Helen (Rogers) Freeman, Dorothy (Leonard) Jones, Henry (Earline) Thomas and Donald (Brenda) Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Lee and Carrie Mae Thomas; and one sister, Clara Ann Williams.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Pastor Freddie Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

