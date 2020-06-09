Janelle Rodgers
1938 - 2020
Janelle Ann Rodgers, 82, of Lake Charles, La., died at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in a local care facility.
Mrs. Rodgers was born in her family home on Jan. 2, 1938, in Lake Charles, La., where she was a lifelong resident. She worked at First National Bank for 32 years, retiring in 1988. She was a past active member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God and will always be remembered as a wonderful wife and mother who was always helping those in need.
Mrs. Rodgers is survived by her husband of 63 years, William Earl Rodgers, a native of South Carolina; son, William Brent Rodgers; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence "Clem" Myers and wife Sue of Kentucky; sister, Rebecca Rose Vorick of Lake Charles; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Zoline Myers; brother, Robert Lee Myers; and sister, Yvonne Rose.
Her memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Rick Batchelor will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be held on Thursday at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the start of the service.

Published in American Press on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
