Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:00 PM
Janet Arnold Chauvin

Janet Arnold Chauvin Obituary
Janet Arnold Chauvin, 63, of Sulphur, passed away on Feb. 27, 2020, in a local hospital surrounded by her family. In her younger years she enjoyed barrel racing and was a fan of the Atlanta Braves, LSU and the Saints. She loved riding motorcycles, watching NASCAR, enjoyed competition shooting and hunting.
Janet is survived by her husband of 13 years, Michael David Chauvin of Houma; her six children, Autumn Wright, Dusty Dixon, Casey Arnold, Kathryn Darcey, Alexanderia Chauvin and Kevin Chauvin; 10 grandchildren; mother, Barbara Arnold; two sibling, Marla Fontenot and Mitchell Arnold; aunt, Carol Devall Gaddis; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Arnold.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home with Father Edward Richard, M.S. officiating. The family will receive friends from noon Sunday, March 1, until time of the service. Cremation was entrusted to Johnson and Robison Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Feb. 29, 2020
