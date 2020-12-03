1/1
Janet Gervais Stoma
1934 - 2020
Janet Gervais Stoma, 86, passed away December 1, 2020. Janet was born in Jennings, Louisiana and lived in Lake Charles for the past 64 years. She devoted her life to her family, friends, church, and community. She gave happily of her time, talent, and resources.
Janet was predeceased in death by her parents Lionel and Bea Gervais. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joe Stoma, her children Steven Stoma (Libby), Kristi Carter (Fred), Kerin Comte (Biff), Julie Walsh (David), and Angela Crawford (Craig), her grandchildren Sarah Overstreet, Laura Herring, Joseph Stoma, Matthew Carter, Megan Hartman, Rachel King, Caroline Sandoval, Catherine Walsh, David Walsh, Zoe Crawford and Eli Crawford; her great grandchildren Natalie Overstreet, Nicholas Overstreet, Camille Hartman, Charlotte King, and Sloane King; her sister, Geraldine "Jeri" Cain
A rosary service will be held 9:30 AM on Thursday, December 3 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with the funeral led by Monsignor Greig to follow at 10:00 AM under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. For the health and safety of friends and family, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial donations may be made to the Diocese of Lake Charles Joe and Janet Stoma Seminary Burse, Catholic Charities, St Louis Catholic High School Foundation, Family and Youth, or the charity of your choice.

Published in American Press on Dec. 3, 2020.
December 2, 2020
I extend my sincere sympathy to Janet’s family. I became acquainted with Janet as we often worked together in our Cathedral Parish. She was so dedicated to her Church ; her love for Christ was obvious through her many charitable works. My thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time.
Lois Baham
Friend
December 2, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for the Stoma Family. Our prayers are with you during this time of loss. TOM and Stephanie Couste
Tom Couste
Friend
December 2, 2020
May God bless the Stoma family. Mrs. Janet will always hold a special place in my heart. She was a very supportive, creative and hardworking board member when I was director of Calcasieu Community Clinic. I knew I could always count on her. SWLA has lost a gem.
Eligha Guillory
Acquaintance
December 2, 2020
I pray for peace and Comfort as your mourn the loss of your precious Janet . The Lord heals the brokenhearted and hears our passionate prayers. He is is our Comforter and holder of all things faithful and true . Your precious Janet is seated with Her Saviour and the Angels are rejoicing as they sing her Beautiful name .
Janet a good and Faithful Servant .
Julie I have you, David , Catherine and Dave in my prayers .
I know how very close you are to your Parents and have enjoyed many Stoma stories .
God Bless
Patty Rogers
Friend
December 2, 2020
Kristi your mom was such a wonderful person. I have many fond memories of her from our childhood through seeing her in the neighborhood and in the community. She always had a smile and a sweet hello anytime I ran into her. Lyles and I send our prayers to you your sweet daddy and family. She will be missed!
Louise MxDaniel
Friend
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
My heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to family and friends. She was loved by so many people.
Caty Carter
Friend
December 2, 2020
Janet was so special to me. I enjoyed so many wonderful occasions in her home. She was a shining example of a Catholic Christian putting God and family above all else.
A talented, kind, generous, and loving woman. She will be missed.
Cheree Ray Burnette
Family
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the Stoma family. I know that Mrs. Stoma was much loved. That love continues. May God comfort you all.
Joline Overstreet
Friend
December 2, 2020
What an amazing lady! She has raised an amazing family and will always be loved and remembered!
cathy MacDowell
Friend
December 2, 2020
December 2, 2020
So sorry for your family's loss. Praying for God's comfort during this difficult time.
Steve Schindler
Friend
