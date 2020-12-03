Janet Gervais Stoma, 86, passed away December 1, 2020. Janet was born in Jennings, Louisiana and lived in Lake Charles for the past 64 years. She devoted her life to her family, friends, church, and community. She gave happily of her time, talent, and resources.
Janet was predeceased in death by her parents Lionel and Bea Gervais. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Joe Stoma, her children Steven Stoma (Libby), Kristi Carter (Fred), Kerin Comte (Biff), Julie Walsh (David), and Angela Crawford (Craig), her grandchildren Sarah Overstreet, Laura Herring, Joseph Stoma, Matthew Carter, Megan Hartman, Rachel King, Caroline Sandoval, Catherine Walsh, David Walsh, Zoe Crawford and Eli Crawford; her great grandchildren Natalie Overstreet, Nicholas Overstreet, Camille Hartman, Charlotte King, and Sloane King; her sister, Geraldine "Jeri" Cain
A rosary service will be held 9:30 AM on Thursday, December 3 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception with the funeral led by Monsignor Greig to follow at 10:00 AM under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. For the health and safety of friends and family, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial donations may be made to the Diocese of Lake Charles Joe and Janet Stoma Seminary Burse, Catholic Charities, St Louis Catholic High School Foundation, Family and Youth, or the charity of your choice
.