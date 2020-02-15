Home

Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
View Map
Janet L Firestone Duhon, 69, of Moss Bluff passed away on Feb. 12, 2020. She was a devoted member of Westlake United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and participated in many programs. She was a faithful member of the Order of the Eastern Star and served as Worthy Matron of Westlake Chapter #228 in 2019.
Janet is survived by her two daughters Mindy Duhon Meyer and husband Allen of Welsh and Michelle Duhon Edwards and husband Brian of Sulphur; her four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Meyer Fontenot and husband Kade, Scott Edwards, Jon David Meyer and Shawn Edwards; and one great grandson, Sebastian Edwards. She left behind two sisters, Karen Smith of Lake Charles and Sherry Hollis and husband David of Katy, Texas. Along with four nieces and a nephew.
She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband of 48 years, Randy Duhon; her parents, Willis and Wilda Firestone.
Pallbearers will be: Scott Edwards, Jon David Meyer, Shawn Edwards, Matt Cormier, Alex Humphery, and Nick Barrett.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Hixson of Westlake beginning at 2 p.m. Visitation will resume Sunday at 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. An Order of Eastern Star Ceremony will begin at 1 p.m. with funeral services led by Joy Comeaux to follow. She will be laid to rest in Big Woods Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westlake Eastern Star Chapter #228 to the service dog program or Westlake United Methodist Church food pantry.
The family would like to personally thank the physicians and staff of Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for the compassion and dedication during the most difficult time.
We invite you to share a memory or sentiment of condolences at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in American Press on Feb. 15, 2020
