Janette "Jean" Legnion Broussard, 85, of Lake Charles died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mrs. Broussard was a native of Crowley where she was a graduate of Crowley High School. In 1951, she married the love of her life Hilliard Joseph Broussard and made Lake Charles her home. She made history with her first job as the first receptionist at the KPLC News Station. During her younger years, she found great joy in following her children's activities: dance, baseball and bowling, being a classroom mother, and participating in the PTA. Most of all, she loved having her children's friends over. Her door was always open. She worked as a Teacher's Aide at M.J. Kaufman and College Oaks Elementary where she worked with special needs children. She was a great cook; "melt in your mouth roast," au gratin potatoes, pancakes, wacky cake and "pink stuff" being her specialties. Mrs. Broussard was a member and Eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church. She leaves a legacy of a welcoming spirit. Her favorite day of welcoming was Christmas Eve when she and her family would gather privately, then open her home to countless extended family and friends every year.
She will be most remembered for her love and devotion to her family and her active, independent energy up until a few days ago.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 68 years, Hilliard Joseph "Bruce" Broussard; one daughter, Linda Broussard Manuel and husband, Jamie; one son, Brady Joseph Broussard and wife, Darlene; all of Lake Charles; three grandchildren, Garrett Manuel of Lake Charles, Meagan Manuel Abshire and husband Jason of Spring, Texas, and Lauren Ashley Catherine Broussard of Lake Charles; two great-grandchildren, Meredith Abshire and Jason "J.J." Abshire Jr. of Spring, Texas; and brother, Donald Legnion and wife Rita of Lake Charles. She also leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eulice and Gladys Guillotte Legnion, and one brother, Bradley Legnion.
A Mass of Christian burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home. Father Nathan Long will officiate. Interment will follow in Consolata Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday, with a rosary service beginning at 6 p.m. Visitation will be from 8-9 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
Published in American Press on Sept. 8, 2019