1/1
Janice "Sissy" ” Hyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice "Sissy" Hyatt, age 66, passed away at her residence in Singer, La., on July 20, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Jeffery Stampley and wife Heather and Tonia Stampley; grandchildren, Lazhia May and husband Mark, Marty Marcantel Jr., Scottlynn Marcantel, Tazman Stampley, Blaze Montagne, Destinee Stampley, Caedon Dyer and Kirsten Smith; along with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Senith Hyatt and Melba Powers; brothers, John Burch and wife Donna, Raymond "Bubby" Burch Jr. and wife Ina and Bryan Burch and wife Edna.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Hyatt; son, Carl Lynn Stampley; and parents, Raymond Burch Sr. and Inez Burch.
The family received friends Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hargrove Pentecostal Church, 1079 Hwy 389 , DeQuincy, La., and the funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hargrove Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow at Oretta Cemetery, Singer, La.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Hargrove Pentecostal Church
Send Flowers
JUL
22
Interment
Oretta Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved