Janice "Sissy" Hyatt, age 66, passed away at her residence in Singer, La., on July 20, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Jeffery Stampley and wife Heather and Tonia Stampley; grandchildren, Lazhia May and husband Mark, Marty Marcantel Jr., Scottlynn Marcantel, Tazman Stampley, Blaze Montagne, Destinee Stampley, Caedon Dyer and Kirsten Smith; along with four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Senith Hyatt and Melba Powers; brothers, John Burch and wife Donna, Raymond "Bubby" Burch Jr. and wife Ina and Bryan Burch and wife Edna.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Hyatt; son, Carl Lynn Stampley; and parents, Raymond Burch Sr. and Inez Burch.

The family received friends Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m. at Hargrove Pentecostal Church, 1079 Hwy 389 , DeQuincy, La., and the funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Hargrove Pentecostal Church. Interment will follow at Oretta Cemetery, Singer, La.

