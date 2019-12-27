|
|
Jann Perkins Bennett, 77, of Lake Charles, La., died on Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, in her residence.
Ms. Bennett was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Bay City, Texas, and was a 1961 graduate of LaGrange High School. She worked as the curator of the Mardi Gras Museum in Lake Charles.
She is survived by three children, Susie LeJeune and husband Troy of Westlake, Teddi Guillory and husband Darrell of Westlake, and Danny Perkins and wife Melissa of DeQuincy; sister, Lynn Bryant and husband Kenny of Wichita Falls, Texas; grandchildren, Meagan Themis, Christopher Dingler, Jay McGee, Jill Janssen, Joey Sedlock, Jake Guillory and Zoe Perkins; 11 great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews; and her best-friend, Sandra Taveney of Lake Charles.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Deanna Dale; and the father of her children, Cecil Perkins.
Her cremation was entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home. A private celebration of Jann's life will be at a later date.
Published in American Press on Dec. 27, 2019