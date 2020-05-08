Jared Noe DeWoody
1986 - 2020
Jared Noe DeWoody, 33, of Texarkana, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. He was born June 25, 1986, in Lake Charles, La., to Stephen and Dru Decareaux DeWoody. He has lived in Texarkana since he was four years old.
Jared was preceded in death by his father, Stephen K. DeWoody; and his grandparents, Daniel N. and Alma Decareaux and Edgar and Doris DeWoody.
Jared is survived by his son, the light of his eyes, Maddox A. DeWoody; parents, Dru and Gary Roberts of Texarkana; brother and sister-in-law, Caleb and Nicole DeWoody; niece, Rivers Olivia DeWoody, all of McKinney, Texas; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Rosary will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.
A private graveside service will be at Consolata Cemetery, Lake Charles, La., May 9, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Published in American Press on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Prayers and thoughts to your family.. Rest in Peace Friend.
Lisa Torres
Friend
May 8, 2020
May 8, 2020
Dru, my heart breaks for you and your family. Too much sadness. Know that you will be in my prayers now and in days to come.
Eva Savoy (Moses)
Friend
May 8, 2020
Prayers for the peaceful repose of his soul and for comfort and peace for his family.
Charlotte and Fred McClory
Friend
May 8, 2020
He was taken way too soon. He had the biggest heart and would do anything he could for you. Will love and miss you until I see you and that smile again one day.
Gennifer Russell
Friend
May 7, 2020
The slide show was a beautiful tribute to someone taken too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Julia Baldwin
Friend
May 7, 2020
Rest in love dear friend.
Monica Martin
Friend
May 7, 2020
You was a good friend and so sweet rip my friend
Michelle Walls
Friend
May 7, 2020
Jared was a great friend and brother who touched everyone's life that he befriended. His son Maddox was all he talked about last of the time. I am proud to call Jared my bro and he will forever be 234. I love and miss you Jared.
Doug & Crystal Winter
Friend
May 7, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family of Jared.
Kilpatrick Elementary
Friend
May 7, 2020
Good friend good man he will be missed
Caleb Everhart
Friend
May 6, 2020
Prayers to your family may you rest in peace you will be missed..
Erik Ross
Friend
May 6, 2020
U will be missed dearly!! We were very close friends for many years!! Prayers go out to his family that i kno loved him deeply!! So sorry for ur loss.fly high jared!!
Alison Cochran
Friend
May 6, 2020
Jared Im going to miss you. Im sorry Ms Dru and family.
Diane Lawrence
Friend
May 6, 2020
He was one of my best friends. I love and miss him so much. We talked everyday almost....and this is one if the hardest ive ever experienced. Im praying for his son, mom dad brother babymother friends and family. May He RIP.
Tamra Collins
Friend
May 6, 2020
Jared was one of my favorites. God Bless Dru, Jared's son and the rest of the family. -Agent Leann Jones
Leann Jones
Acquaintance
May 6, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Pray for yall.
Justin Moore
Friend
