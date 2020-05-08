Jared Noe DeWoody, 33, of Texarkana, went to be with the Lord on May 1, 2020. He was born June 25, 1986, in Lake Charles, La., to Stephen and Dru Decareaux DeWoody. He has lived in Texarkana since he was four years old.

Jared was preceded in death by his father, Stephen K. DeWoody; and his grandparents, Daniel N. and Alma Decareaux and Edgar and Doris DeWoody.

Jared is survived by his son, the light of his eyes, Maddox A. DeWoody; parents, Dru and Gary Roberts of Texarkana; brother and sister-in-law, Caleb and Nicole DeWoody; niece, Rivers Olivia DeWoody, all of McKinney, Texas; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Rosary will be 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel, 3515 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas.

A private graveside service will be at Consolata Cemetery, Lake Charles, La., May 9, 2020, at 10 a.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store