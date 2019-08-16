|
On August 10, 2019, Pastor Jason Joubert peacefully departed his life at the age of 39 in Lake Charles, La. He was born on Aug. 7, 1980, to Sostan P. Joubert and Cynthia J. Jones. He grew up in the LeBleu Settlement area and graduated from Iowa High School. He worked for Exxon Mobile in the petroleum refinery industry for a few years after graduating from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering Technology with a minor in Computer Information Technology. He had recently began a career in teaching, in which he was employed by the Beaumont Independent School District as a Math and Science teacher at Caldwood Elementary School. He was an active member of Refuge Temple Ministries and a Pastor at the Beaumont, Texas, campus.
He leaves to mourn his wife, Misty Cormier Joubert; two sons, Noah Emmanuel James and Nicholas Jeremiah; his parents, Sostan (Jennifer) Joubert and Cynthia (Horace) Jones; one brother, Steven (Michelle) Joubert; three sisters, Melissa Joubert, Jessica Joubert and Jennifer Joubert; two step-brothers, Marcus McMahon and Dominique Jones; and two step-sisters, Monique (David) O'Brien and Melissa McMahon; his loving in-laws, Anthony and Mary Cormier of Lafayette, La.; brothers-in-law, Brian (Denise) Cormier, Wayne Cormier, Bryce (Tanya) Cormier and Brandon Cormier; 7 nieces; 5 nephews; cherished family members; and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Connor James Joubert; paternal grandparents, Tanceanna and Jeffrey Joubert (Elton, La.) and maternal grandparents, Beulah and Raylon Francois (Iowa, La).
A celebration service of his life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries, located at 300 Sprig St., Lake Charles, La., and funeral service at 11 a.m. Bishop Matthew King, officiating. Burial service will follow at Orange Grove Cemetery located at 2023 Broad St., under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Aug. 16, 2019