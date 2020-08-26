Jason Michael Stutzman, 44, of Sulphur, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, after he lost his battle with lung cancer.
Jason graduated in 1995 from Sulphur High. He attended McNeese and worked in Industrial Maintenance. He was a huge sports fanatic and loved his children.
Survivors include his parents, Tom and Brenda Stutzman of Sulphur; his children, Kadyn, Zoey and Ivy; his siblings, Thomas Stutzman and wife Candace of Huntsville, Ala., John Stutzman and wife Becky of Ruston, and Deanna Stutzman of Sulphur; his paternal grandfather, Elwood Gould; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, in Maplewood United Methodist Church. The Revs. Andy Goff and Casey Rader will officiate. Inurnment will be in Mimosa Pines Cemetery South in Carlyss under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the memorial service Friday in the church. Mask required.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.