Jason Perkins, 41, of Reeves passed away on March 28, 2020. Jason was a proud father and enjoyed spending his time with his daughter, and his horses. Jason will always be remembered as being a real cowboy, as he would have called himself. He was a Lifetime member of AQHA, as well as a Rodeo member of the Louisiana High School Rodeo Association, as well raised and trained many Championship horses. Jason helped establish and was employed at Kinder Livestock Auction for 25 years. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents Donnie and Peggy Perkins, of Kinder, La; daughter Rylee Bernice Perkins of LeBlanc, La. Siblings Lea Ann Perkins (Matt) of Sulphur, La, Ike Perkins (Stevie) of Big Wells, Texas; Katie Miller (Dustin) of Reeves, La and half-siblings; Leslie Hester of Ok and Austin Sonnier of Moss Bluff, La. Maternal Grandmother Rita Brown of Ragley, La and Paternal Grandmother Beverly Sonnier of Moss Bluff, La. Jason is preceded in death by his father Mike Sonnier. A private graveside service will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Hagar Cemetery in Ragley, La.
Published in American Press on Apr. 5, 2020