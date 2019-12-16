|
|
Jason Todd McGee but don't confuse him with Jason Voorhees left this earth on Friday the 13th of Dec. 2019.
Jason was born on Nov. 17, 1981, to Wanda and Edward McGee, and was lucky enough to have three life lesson worthy siblings, constantly finding shenanigans together.
Jason lived by his motto; If there is grass on the field, PLAY BALL!!! His unstoppable, sometimes (who are we kidding, ALL THE TIME) inappropriate humor always caused side splitting laughter among friends, family and coworkers. His love for RAW Kraft Mayonnaise, milk from anyone's fridge and the classic cliché DONUTS, not just one, a whole box were his favorite vices in life! In 2002, he fully embraced the life of the "PO PO," often wearing a pig nose, accompanied by his trusty dashboard partner, Bacon! His formidable years as a "PO PO," he patrolled the mean streets of Vinton in unit "Five hundred and thirteen" often DJ'ing his favorite work related song to his "riders," such song being "I fought the law and the LAW WON!"
Uncle Jason "POPO" was disappointed in his nieces and nephews appreciation for "hose jockeys." The stubbornness in Jason purchased them a Power Wheels COP car, but before they received it, he told them the only profession they would enter into was Law Enforcement. His sister Tonya LOVED the gift, loved it so much it made her ears red, she cherishes the photo of it sharing the back seat with the children on the thirteen hundred mile trip to their new duty station.
In 2013, Jason met Rachel, just like his drive to become the "PO PO," he knew she would be his wife, even voluntelling her so. The date and venue were booked, but Rachel one upped him and voluntold him to show up at the Vinton Police Station. They would begin their wedded bliss on Oct. 16, 2013. Along for the ride were Scott Spell and Sandra Joseph, baring witness to the end of his questionable ways.
Jason's love for infectious laughter, but a more mild version of inappropriate humor will live on with his wife; Rachel; two sisters; Tonya (Walter) Hunt, Roxie (Gilbert) Clement, a brother, Michelle (Krystal) Ganz; a niece; Elizabeth Hunt, six nephews; Edward and Evin Hunt, Seth, Terry, Channing, and Marcus Clement; his in-laws; Jed Duhon and Cristella Belaire; Sister in-laws; Reina and Joanna Duhon; a brother in-law Raymond Bean; grandparents in-law; John and Laura Ledoux and Barbara Bean. We cannot forget his trusty life partners; (I was always #1) Chris Burnworth; the runner up Scott Spell; and his "PAPA" Justin Sittig. We cannot forget his lifelong friends; Sam (Kimberly) Moreau, Luke "Fathead" (Mandie) Trahan, John Todd Jr., Josh "Chili" Fletcher, Jonathan (Billie) Harbert and all his brothers in blue.
Jason was welcomed into Heaven by his parents, but before entering into those pearly gates; he told one last inappropriate joke.
The family will welcome friends at J.E. Hixson & Sons in Lake Charles at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. A Rosary led by PAPA will begin at 6:30 p.m. followed by a celebration of Jason's life.
Friends are again welcomed for visitation at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, until time of service. Funeral Services will be led by Father Garcia at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church beginning at 2 p.m. Jason will be laid to rest at Consolata Cemetery.
Staying true to Jason's giving nature, it is the family's request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his name to: "Colors for a Cause-Louisiana Chapter" or "Star of Texas Casket Company."
The family would like to give special thanks to Harbor Hospice of Lake Charles for their compassion and care.
Published in American Press on Dec. 16, 2019