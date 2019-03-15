Javid Dwayne Duhon, 34, was born Nov. 24, 1984, in Lake Charles, La., the youngest of three to David Sr. and Marsha Duhon.

Javid attended Peabody High School in Alexandria, La. He later began working with Turner Industries at the local Sasol Chemical plant in Sulphur, La where he worked in maintenance. Aside from his day job, Javid also had a love for music in which he started his own record label company "Big Dreamz Records."

Javid "JD" leaves in God's care to cherish his memory, his parents, David Sr. and Marsha Duhon; seven daughters, A'Brionna Sam of New Orleans, La., Ja'Lah Duhon, Marlee Augustus, Ladailyn Spears, J'viah Duhon, J'zaila Brown, and Jola Duhon of Lake Charles, La.; four sons, Jayvon White of Slidell, La., Ladarius and Javid Levier, and Jahtavin Galentine of Lake Charles, La.; one brother, David Duhon Sr. of Iowa, La.; two sisters, Shanna Duhon of Port Arthur, Texas, and Danielle Watson of Lake Charles, La. Javid also leaves his favorite aunt, Wilma Stovall who was like a mother to him; and aunts, Tammy (Steven) Gardiner of Dallas, Texas, and Marilyn Stovall of Lake Charles, La.; three uncles, Cedrick "Shine" Stovall of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey Stovall of Lake Charles, La., who was his role model, and his favorite great-uncle, Michael "Ticky" Galentine of Detroit, Mich. Javid was preceded in death by his daughter, Jamaria Mikel Jackson; his sister, Kimberly (Jack) Sarver; his paternal grandfather, Alvin Duhon; maternal grandfather, Wilbert Stovall; four uncles, Llewellyn and Jerome Duhon, Wilford Labbe, and Michael Stovall; one aunt, Vanessa (Donald Sr.) Landry; and his baby cousin, Shannon Gardiner who he cherished.

Visitation will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at New Life Church International. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at New Life Church International, 3000 E. Gauthier Rd. Burial will be in Combre Memerial Park under the direction of Combre Funeral Home.