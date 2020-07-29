1/1
J.D. Laughlin
1938 - 2020
J.D. Laughlin, life-long resident of Sulphur, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loved ones on July 25, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born on Feb. 14, 1938, in Ged, La., to Mayo and Mary (Domingue) Laughlin.
Mr. Laughlin retired from the City of Sulphur after 40+ years of service. He was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved the outdoors, hunting and was an avid bass fisherman.
Mr. Laughlin is survived by his loving wife, Nora (LeJeune) Laughlin; and his children, Debra Fontenot, Elizabeth (Randy) Spell, Eddie Morgan, Cheryl (Ernest) Weekly, Darryl Laughlin, Delinda(Richard) Fazio, Vance Laughlin Sr., Johnny Morgan, Stevie Stockman and Angie (Jeff Sr.) Domingue; sister, Bernice Perridon; sister, Vernice Turner; brother, Brady Laughlin; 33 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Mayo "Wayne" Laughlin; parents, Mayo and Mary; five brothers; and two sisters.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020, and will resume at 10 a.m. on Friday until time of service at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. Burial will follow in Big Woods Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
