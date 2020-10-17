1/1
Jean Carol Moreau
1931 - 2020
Former Louisiana resident, Jean Carol Moreau, 88, passed away peacefully in the presence of close family on Sept. 20, 2020 at Houston Hospice in Houston, Texas.
Born on Nov. 2, 1931, Jean spent her childhood in Houma and Lake Charles, La. She was a student at St. Charles Academy during her high school years, and she later attended the College of the Sacred Heart in Grand Couteau, La., graduating with a degree in Business. Jean was employed as a social worker for over 20 years by the State of Louisiana Department of Family Services.
Jean had a passion for books, and her favorite reading materials were biographical works and historical non-fiction. She loved to bird watch from her home and felt especially drawn to hummingbirds. Jean was an avid music lover, with a special fondness for artists Anne Murray, Josh Groban and Willie Nelson. Her favorite moment of the day was enjoying her morning coffee while watching the national news.
Jean is survived by her five siblings, Maurice Moreau, Michael Moreau, David Moreau, Celeste Ryan, and Marie Moreau. She also leaves behind three daughters, Monique Desormeaux, Therese Desormeaux and Suzanne Littlefield; two grandchildren, Constance Atton and Kristen Littlefield; and two deeply loved caregivers, Maria Bolei and Alicia Nevares. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Wylis Moreau and Celeste Achee Moreau, as well as her former spouse, Andre Desormeaux.
Jean will be remembered by those closest to her for her generous nature and the compassion she held for the less fortunate. She will be deeply missed.
At Jean's request, there will be no formal funeral service. Out of concern for family members affected by hurricanes Laura and Delta, Jean's memorial service will take place at a later date.

Published in American Press on Oct. 17, 2020.
