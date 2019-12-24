|
Jean Chambers Morin passed away peacefully Dec. 19, at the age of 90. She was born in Chicago, Ill., and baptized at St. Ignatius Loyola Church there. Attended St. Scholastica Academy, Chicago, Ill. Graduated from Northwestern University (Business School) in 1951. As a Sophomore Pep Club Representative, she wore the "Willie the Wildcat" costume at football games and other events. She received a Masters in Business Administration from McNeese State University, Lake Charles, La.
Beloved and amazing mother of 6--Katherine Ann (Chip Block), Michael Joseph (Kathleen), Thomas Anthony, Gregory James (Patty), Jeannette Florence (Christian), Gilles Rene (Carla). She adored and enjoyed her 5 grandchildren Ashton Marguerite, Annika Louise Marie, Kyle Gregory Nelson, Erik Gerhard and Eliza Jean.
She was preceded in death by her cherished spouse, Dr. Gilles Morin, with whom they shared many joys and activities, including golf, bridge, travelling and dear friends from Houston, and Lake Charles, La.
She was a member of Delta Gamma Sorority at Northwestern, was President of the Lake Charles Alumnae Group and remained an active alumna all her life. She was also a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Jean's father took her to the golf course when she was a freshman in high school. She loved the game and played it all her life. She had success playing in numerous tournaments and even had a hole in one. She was an avid bridge player, and loved to play games with her children and grandchildren.
Besides rearing 6 children, she had an active career. She taught school, sold real estate, and ran a successful business, a Diet Center, in Lake Charles.
A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 19222 Tomball Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the wonderful, caring staff at Belmont Village Hunters Creek for taking such good care of her.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or the .
Published in American Press on Dec. 24, 2019