Jean Claude Theriot passed away on Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1937 to the late Eugene Theriot and Emily Miller.
He is also preceded in death by his brother Roland Theriot.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons Randall Theriot and wife Kris, Mark Theriot and wife Shelley; one sister, Annette Brown; and three brothers, Ricky Horn, Tommy Horn, and Doug Horn.
A graveside service for the family will be held Sunday, Dec. 22 in DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 21, 2019