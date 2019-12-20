Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
DeQuincy, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Theriot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Claude Theriot


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jean Claude Theriot Obituary
Jean Claude Theriot passed away on Dec. 5, 2019. He was born on May 15, 1937 to the late Eugene Theriot and Emily Miller.
He is also preceded in death by his brother Roland Theriot.
Those left to cherish his memory are sons Randall Theriot and wife Kris, Mark Theriot and wife Shelley; one sister, Annette Brown; and three brothers, Ricky Horn, Tommy Horn, and Doug Horn.
A graveside service for the family will be held Sunday, Dec. 22 in DeQuincy, La.
Published in American Press on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -