Jean Johnson, age 81, of Sulphur, LA, passed away on November 2, 2019.
Her parents, Oray and Viola Jordan, move the family to Sulphur in 1941 from Bossier City. She loved her family – including those invited into the fold. Her focus was on her family. Bobby and Jean were married for 62 years. They built a lifetime of memories on Palermo Drive since 1968.
Jean was a life-long learner and educator. She had several degrees from McNeese University up to Educational Specialist. SJ Welsh was her school home for 25 years – teaching SPARK (Gifted Program) in the trailer park out back (the temporary buildings behind the main building). After her teaching career she continued working with teachers as President of Calcasieu Federation of Teachers. She also served as a Vice President of Louisiana Federation of Teachers.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby; her sister, Virginia Jones; best friend, Sharon Stratton; her three daughters, Teri Johnson and Michael, Wendy Johnson, and Jamie Fults and Tony; grandchildren, Krystal Swain, Corey Johnson, Katie Lovett, Benjamin Vincent, and Cameron Thurman; great grandchildren, Ethan Johnson, Aidan Abshire, Haylee Johnson, Cohen Swain, Mason Swain, Lily Johnson, Brock Lovett, Connor Lovett, and Scarlett Lovett; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many forever friends.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home with visitation Monday evening, Nov. 4th from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 5th at 10 a.m. all at the funeral home. Dr. David Holder will officiate. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery in Carlyss.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.hixsonsulphurmemorial.com for the Johnson family.
Published in American Press on Nov. 4, 2019