Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-2446
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hixson Funeral Home
3001 Ryan St
Lake Charles, LA
View Map
1944 - 2019
Jean Kaough Obituary
Born on Sept. 22, 1944, to Thyra Johnson, Jean was a lifelong resident of Lake Charles. In November of 1968, she married the love of her life, Grady, and they raised four boys together. She had a strong Christian faith and loved her Lord and Savior. Jean's greatest joy in life was her children and grandchildren. Her retirement allowed many hours of baking and playtime with her grandkids.
Left to cherish her memory include sons, Grady Kaough (Karen) of Conroe, Texas, Jody Kaough (Katie) of Metairie, Jamey Kaough of Lake Charles, Andy Kaough (Lady Holly) of Lake Charles; grandchildren, Courtney Kaough LaBorde (Brandon), Nicholas Kaough, Kailyn Kaough, Kyle Kaough, Riley Kaough, Grace Kaough, Ian Kaough, Alex Kaough, Ryan Kaough, Cagle Kaough and Caroline Kaough; great-grandchildren, Logan LaBorde and Lilian LaBorde. She was preceded in death by loving husband of 46 years, Grady Kaough Sr.; and her mother.
Visitation will be Monday, July 8, 2019, starting at 9 a.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Lake Charles, with service following the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Weldon Bares will officiate. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children's Research.
Published in American Press on July 4, 2019
