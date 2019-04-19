Jean Marie Tewksbury, 82, was born March 11, 1937, and passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Jean was born in South St. Paul, Minn.

Jean graduated from St. Croix Falls High School and earned her BS in English and Library Science from University of Wisconsin at Stephens Point. She worked and retired as a Librarian at North Central Technical College in Wausau. After retirement, she spent her winters in Lake Charles with her sister, and her sister joined her in Wisconsin during the summer months. She was a lifelong Lutheran, and proud of having sung in the choir since she was in the third grade.

She was preceded in death by her son, Craig Tewksbury, and parents, John August and Esther Dombrock.

She is survived by her son, Randal Tewksbury of New Orleans; sister, Norma Freedom of Lake Charles; and many cousins.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2109, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Charles. Pr. Tim Norris will officiate. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.