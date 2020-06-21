Jean Tannis Steele
1945 - 2020
Jean Tannis Steele, age 74, of Sulphur, La., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jean was born on Oct. 1, 1945 in Lake Charles, La.
She was preceded in death by parents, Eddie and Loula Mae Shreve; sisters, Sandra Shreve Hicks and Janice Shreve Sanders; niece, Schelle Brady; and nephew, Bo Hicks.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Gene Steele; son, Jason Steele and wife Mandy; granddaughters, Bailey and Tobie; niece, Paula Grice; and nephew, Bentley Stewart.
Jean's wishes were not to have services and to be cremated.

Published in American Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
