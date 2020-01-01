|
|
Jeane was born in Welsh, La., on Nov. 5, 1933, to John Earl Richard Sr. and Bessie Kratzer Richard. She was called to her Heavenly Father on Dec. 30, 2019. Jeane was a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest pleasure came from her love for her family. She loved to dance, play her piano, read, paint and take care of her great grandchildren. She was a member of the Jennings American Legions Blue Angels, the Serra Club, and the Homemakers Association. Her kind, caring actions and words taught all who knew her the definition of love and family.
Jeane is survived by her three sons, Douglas J. Daigle of Jennings, La., William "Billy" (Suzanne) Daigle of Carencro, La., Mark (Jeremy) Daigle of Philippines; her two daughters, Kathy (Dale) Deshotel of Oberlin, LA, Paula (Martin) Hardy of Welsh, La.; her three brothers, John Earl Richard Jr. of Port Allen, La., Donald Richard of Denham Springs, La., Jerry Richard of Lafayette, La.; her sister, Elizabeth LeBlanc of Carencro, LA; her seven grandchildren, Elizabeth, Michael, Kade, Marianne, Lacey, Kasey and Davondrick; as well as her 13 great-grandchildren.
Jeane leaves this world to join her parents, John and Bessie Richard Sr., and her beloved husband, Douglas "Doug" R. Daigle in the next life.
A Mass of Christian burial for Jeane R. Daigle, 86, of Jennings, La., will be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Charles McMillin officiating. Jeane will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery following her Funeral Mass. Those chosen to honor Jeane as her pallbearers will be Kade Hardy, Kasey Hardy, Michael Daigle, Jared Bell, Matthew Brunet, Shawn Treadway and Davondrick Phillips.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings, LA beginning on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, from 4:30-9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday at 8 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass.
The family would like to thank LA Hospice and Palliative Care for their love and support during their mother's illness. Special thanks to Terry Millet and all her nurses, Kelly Breaux, and those that prayed with her. Most thanks go to Winter Fontenot, who assisted in Mom's care along with all of the ladies who stayed with her. To all those that brought her communion and Father McMillin for being there for us. We are eternally grateful for you all!
Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Jan. 1, 2020