Jeanelda Mary Hall
1951 - 2020
Jeanelda Mary Hall, 68, departed this life on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles, La. She was born Oct. 10, 1951, to Earnest Hall and Delores Ceasar Hall in Lafayette, La. She worked at Lafayette General Hospital until her retirement.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Kimberly Joseph of Lake Charles, La., and Tammy Sam of Lafayette, La.; one brother, Cleveland (Laura) Hall; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parent, Earnest and Delores Hall.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 10 a.m. at John Bosco Catholic Church in Westlake, La. Burial will follow in Perkins Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

Published in American Press on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 AM
John Bosco Catholic Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
10:00 AM
John Bosco Catholic Church
AUG
14
Burial
Perkins Cemetery
