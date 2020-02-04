|
|
Jeanette Gremillion, 90, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in her residence.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Sulphur and was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and the Catholic Daughters. Jeanette was a strong supporter of and also enjoyed sewing, and playing cards and dominos.
Survivors include her son, Dale Gremillion and wife Jana of Sulphur; siblings, Jerry Sonnier, Robert Sonnier, Annie Lou Bonsall and Edith Miller, all of Sulphur; stepchildren, JoAnn Winfree and husband Alvin of Westlake, Bobby Richard and wife Dale of Lake Charles, and Pat Richard and wife Rita of Hot Springs, Ark.; five grandchildren, Jared Gremillion and wife Carla, Trent Gremillion and partner Dustin Smith, Jordan Gremillion Hefner and husband Josh, Kayla Gremillion Lindsey and partner Garrett Grigsby, and Joey Gremillion and partner Dylan Warner; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her spouses, Floyd Gremillion and Loicy Richard; son, Carl Gremillion; infant son, Jared Gremillion; and siblings, Harry Sonnier, Joyce Comeaux, Adley Joseph "PeeWee" Sonnier, Clifford Sonnier, Mary Lou Breaux, Danny Sonnier, Frankie Sonnier, Celina Sonnier and Irving Sonnier.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church. The Rev. Edward Richard, M.S. will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday with a rosary service at 7 p.m. and from 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in American Press on Feb. 4, 2020