Jeanette "Jackie" Johnson, 79, of Welsh, La., passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Jeanette was born Sept. 11, 1939.

Jackie was a member of Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church of Welsh. She enjoyed quilting, gardenin, and baking in her spare time. Jackie was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be remembered forever.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Lawrence Johnson; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Richard; brother, Russell "Bruce" Richard; and brother-in-law, Terry Simon.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her son, Lane Johnson of Welsh; daughter, Tina Perry and husband, Jeff of Welsh; son, Shawn Johnson of Welsh; seven grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Kristen Conner and husband, Richard, Dylan Guillot and wife, Jorden, Colby Perry, Conner Perry, Meagan Gatte and husband, Trevor, and Mason Johnson; sister, Sybil Robicheaux and husband, Ronnie of Welsh; sister, Nettie Simon of Sulphur; brother, Louis E. Richard and wife, Sherry of Jennings; brother, Clyde Richard of Lake Charles; sister-in-law, Elina Richard of Roanoke; sister-in-law, Lillian Johnson of Welsh; and nine great-grandchildren;

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Welsh. Rev. Alan Trouille will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday with a Rosary at 6 p.m. at Hixson Funeral Home of Welsh. Visitation will resume from 8 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Published in American Press on Mar. 18, 2019