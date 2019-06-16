WOODLAWN - Jeanette Miller Perrin, born Nov. 25, 1946, daughter of the late Claude Miller and Theresa Hebert Miller, passed away unexpectedly in her residence, Friday, June 14, 2019, at the age of 72.

Jeanette was a graduate of Lacassine High School and a member of the Iowa Garden Club and Book Club at the Iowa Library. She and her husband, Earl, were members of Woodlawn Baptist Church. Jeanette loved spending time with her family, as well as reading, gardening and serving in numerous ministries at the church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Earl Perrin; children, Eva Brightwell (Jeff) and Dennis Perrin; siblings, Nolan Miller, Vurtis "Pop" Miller and Dolores Miller Hagan; grandchildren, Clint and Marisa Brightwell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; and siblings, Wilton Miller, J. C. Miller, Donald "Black" Miller, Otis Miller, Ellen Mae Miller and Elaine Guthrey.

Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, in Woodlawn Baptist Church, with Pastor Richard Louviere officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery under the direction of Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa. Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Sunday in Johnson & Brown Funeral Home of Iowa and will resume 8:30-10 a.m. Monday in the church. Pallbearers assisting in her service are Dennis Perrin, Clayton Hagan, Freddie Miller, David Miller, Rod Miller, Chris Miller and Clint Brightwell.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodlawn Baptist Church, 20080 Witherwax Road, Iowa, LA 70647. Published in American Press on June 16, 2019