Jeanne "Jane" Comeaux, 77, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 15, 2019.

Mrs. Comeaux attended St. Joseph's Academy and was Homecoming Queen and attended Nursing School at Louisiana State University. She moved to Lake Charles in 1968 after her husband graduated Medical School and began his family medical practice. She was a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution and a Colonial Dame. She was a past member of the Junior League of Lake Charles, Krewe de la Famille and the Women's Medical Auxiliary. She greatly enjoyed her hobbies of genealogy and gardening. Fondly remembered as a fun-loving woman that was full of joy as was always helping others in need.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Faust and husband, Jonas "Butch"; daughter, Laura Phillips and husband, Mark; son, Douglas Paul Comeaux and fiancé, Melissa Vassos; daughter, Nicole Hodges and husband, Barry; 10 grandchildren, Chase Hannie, Grace Carey, Armand Vaussine, Collin Comeaux, Laken Cooley, Kyndal Comeaux, Caleb Comeaux, Kelsey Comeaux, Devin Hodges and Katelyn Hodges; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Paul Edward Comeaux; parents, Henry and Hilda Landry; and sister, Betty Huber.

A funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens. Monsignor Jace Eskind will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Johnson Funeral Home, with a rosary at 6 p.m., and will resume at noon until the start of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Mrs. Comeaux's honor to the by phone at 318-619-8383.

The family would like to send a special thanks to the staff of Heart of Hospice, and especially to her caretakers, Katrina Chambers and Monica Jenkins for their care in Mrs. Comeaux's final days.