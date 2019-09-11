|
Jeanne Marie Frensley Higginbotham passed gently from this life to the next on Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the arms of her children. Jeanne was born in 1960 to Charles Frensley Sr. and Jeanne Marie Durand Frensley in Sulphur, La. Her father owned and operated a laundry and dry-cleaning service in Sulphur, and most of the town knew him.
Jeanne attended schools in Sulphur and would have graduated in 1978, however, the family moved to Lorrain Park near Hayes, La. She worked for the Southwest Daily News as a type setter (used before the printers were brought in) in the interim. After relocating to Hayes, she graduated from Bell City High as Salutatorian of the Class of 1979. Her mother was the caretaker of the park at Lorrain Bridge. Her father's boat is in Elton Louviere's celebrated Louisiana painting. Jeanne enjoyed wonderful days of fishing there.
Jeanne married David Higginbotham of St. Martinville, La. in 1986, beginning family life. She loved music, literature, technology and the arts, but had a penchant for play. Jeanne loved tennis, dancing, and especially pool; even as she aged, her heart stayed young enough to join Team Blue of Pokemon Go. Her personality was vibrant and colorful her entire life despite illness, and the tragic premature deaths of much of her family. In spite of these setbacks in life her spirit never waned.
Jeanne is preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Charlene Prudhomme and Michele Noble; her youngest brother, Charles Frensley Jr.; and her eldest son, Andrew C. Higginbotham. She will rest now with her son at the family sight in Mimosa Pines Cemetery, according to her wishes.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, David C. Higginbotham; her children, Chelsea Michele Higginbotham, engaged to Steven M. Boulet II, and Reis Wesley Higginbotham; her brother, Robert Walter Frensley and wife Lillian; her nephew, Dr. John Noble; and many other special nieces and nephews.
The family will celebrate her life, Sunday, Sept. 15, at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home in Sulphur from 1-4 p.m. with a memorial service commencing at 4 p.m. Friends are invited to attend.
The family would like to thank.. Eula McArthur; Courtney and Jake of Heart of Hospice; the staff of M.D. Anderson; David O'Neil; Susan Kyle; "Aunt" Cecilia LeBlanc; Richard Meche; and everyone who visited her in her last weeks.
Published in American Press on Sept. 11, 2019