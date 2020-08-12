1/1
Jeannie Caroline Honeycutt
1946 - 2020
Jeannie Honeycutt, 74, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in her residence.
She was born on May 5, 1946, in Bay Port, Mich., to James S and Arlene Odessa Harder. Jeannie moved to this area in 1979 from Saginaw, Mich. She was a loving housewife, mother and a giving person to all.
She was preceded in death by her grandson, Richard Joseph Latty; and her parents, James and Arlene Harder. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Lee Honeycutt; daughters, Deanna and Todd Dupuis, Doris and Joseph Billmeier, Lorraina and Charles Johnson, Mikann Patricia Delaney, Sherry Sizemore, Carolyn Honeycutt, Wendy Honeycutt and Cheryl Porter; son, Richard Roy Latty Jr.; sisters, Lorraine Surdock, Emma Witkop, Carrie Sizemore, Diane Diebold and Mikann Harder; brothers, James Harder, Cliff Harder and Adam Harder; 18 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

Published in American Press on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 11, 2020
I was so sad to hear of your passing,
I will miss you so much sweet lady! Thank you for the candy :) I will never forget you!! Sending prayers to Mr Honeycutt!!
Esther Breaux
Friend
