Jeannie Honeycutt, 74, of Moss Bluff, passed away on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in her residence.

She was born on May 5, 1946, in Bay Port, Mich., to James S and Arlene Odessa Harder. Jeannie moved to this area in 1979 from Saginaw, Mich. She was a loving housewife, mother and a giving person to all.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Richard Joseph Latty; and her parents, James and Arlene Harder. She is survived by her husband, Tommy Lee Honeycutt; daughters, Deanna and Todd Dupuis, Doris and Joseph Billmeier, Lorraina and Charles Johnson, Mikann Patricia Delaney, Sherry Sizemore, Carolyn Honeycutt, Wendy Honeycutt and Cheryl Porter; son, Richard Roy Latty Jr.; sisters, Lorraine Surdock, Emma Witkop, Carrie Sizemore, Diane Diebold and Mikann Harder; brothers, James Harder, Cliff Harder and Adam Harder; 18 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.

Cremation has been entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home of Moss Bluff.

