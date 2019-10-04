|
|
Jeff "Big Jeff" Thomas Jr., 65, was born Feb. 1, 1954, in New Orleans, La., to the late Jeff and Georgia Picou Thomas Sr. He graduated from J.S. Clark High School in New Orleans and was a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Jeff worked as a Maritime Longshoreman in Local 2047. He loved the New Orleans Saints and the Pittsburg Steelers and lived life to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his entire family and friends. He departed this life Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Lake Charles.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Pauline Thomas; three daughters, Shayla Lynette Thomas (Deondre) Citizen, Toni Karen (Joseph Brandon ) Simien Sr., and Priscilla Roxanne Rubin; six sons, Terrell Dwayne (Stephanie) Rubin, Jeff Thomas III, Jay Tee (Lanoy) Thomas, Jason Demon Thomas, Matt Earl Thomas (Courtney) Rubin, and Javon "Baby Jeff" Rubin; four sisters, Patricia Thomas Hartman, Dana Thomas Goodwin, Monique Brown, and Trinette Thomas; one brother, Richard Maryland; 27 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Timmy Lee Thomas and Steven Ray Thomas; one sister, Mary Susan Guillory; and one brother-in-law, Earl Hartman Jr.
His memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 600 Simmons St., in Lake Charles. Pastor Barry Thomas will officiate.
Published in American Press on Oct. 4, 2019