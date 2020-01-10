Home

Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Jeffrey Bihm
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Welsh, LA
Service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Welsh, LA
Jeffrey Bihm


1965 - 2020
Jeffrey Bihm Obituary
A Celebration of Life Service for Jeffrey Bihm, 54, of Lake Charles, will be at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Welsh with the Rev. Rod Aguillard officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2 p.m. Sunday until time of service. Burial will be private in Thornwell Cemetery under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home of Lake Charles.
Mr. Bihm died Wednesday in a Lake Charles hospital.
Jeff was born in Jennings and raised in Thornwell. He was a 1983 graduate of Lake Arthur High School and a 1990 graduate of McNeese State University. He was an inspector for Turner Industries at Westlake Chemicals.
He was a huge fan of LSU Football and the New Orleans Saints and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
He is survived by his daughter, Katelyn Chera Bihm of Lake Charles; his mother, Pris Bihm; and two brothers, Raymond Bihm and his wife Missy and Kevin "Boo" Bihm and his wife Mandy, all of Thornwell. He is also survived by nieces and nephews, Zachary Bihm, Carter Bihm, Hunter "Bean" Bihm, Kennedy "Kshea" Bihm and Maddie "Lil Bit" Bihm.
He was preceded in death by his father, Belton Bihm.
Published in American Press on Jan. 10, 2020
