Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
(337) 528-0240
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Johnson and Robison Funeral Home - Sulphur
107 W. Napoleon St.
Sulphur, LA 70663
View Map
Resources
Jeffrey Lynn Bishop

Jeffrey Lynn Bishop Obituary
Jeffrey Lynn Bishop, 62, passed away on Aug. 24, 2019. Jeffrey enjoyed spending time at the shooting range. He worked at Texas Instruments and Motorola before retiring from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriffs Department after 15 years of service.
Jeffrey is survived by his brother, Ronnie Bishop and wife Ronda of Sulphur; his sister-in-law, Judy Hebert Bishop of Houma, La.; his nieces and nephews, Darla Patrick and husband Jeff of Houma, Mindy Bishop Portier and husband John of Youngsville, La., Christopher Bishop and wife Rebecca of Stillwater, Okla., Joseph Bishop of Mentone, Calif., Lauri Donaldson and husband Brian of Puyallup, Wash., and Shari Bishop of Sulphur, La.; numerous cousins, great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Johnson and Robison Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Bishop officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 11 a.m. until time of the service. A private interment will be at a later date.
Published in American Press on Aug. 27, 2019
