KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Jeffrey Bushnell
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Rosary
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
KINGS FUNERAL HOME
1611 HWY 14
Lake Charles, LA 70601
Jeffrey Paul Bushnell Sr


1954 - 2019
Jeffrey Paul Bushnell Sr Obituary
Jeffrey Paul Bushnell Sr., departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, La. He was born Jan. 6, 1954, to Jessie Bushnell Sr. and Gertrude Brignac in Lafayette, La. He worked in construction and was a self-employed mechanic until he retired. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Minister Dwayne Prudhomme Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019
