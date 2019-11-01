|
|
Jeffrey Paul Bushnell Sr., departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, La. He was born Jan. 6, 1954, to Jessie Bushnell Sr. and Gertrude Brignac in Lafayette, La. He worked in construction and was a self-employed mechanic until he retired. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 9 a.m. and funeral service at 11 a.m. with a rosary at 10 a.m. at King's Funeral Home, Minister Dwayne Prudhomme Sr. officiating. Burial will follow in Orange Grove Cemetery under the direction of King's Funeral Home.
Published in American Press on Nov. 1, 2019