Jeffrey "Troy" Tucker, age 54, of Westlake, La., passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Jeffrey was born Oct. 24, 1965, to Terry Tucker and Juanita Tucker.
Troy was an avid hunter and outdoorsman. He enjoyed working in his yard and loved watching Nascar races every Sunday. Time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren was very important to him. Troy had a loving heart and would do absolutely anything for anyone that he crossed paths with. After 23 years with Mac-Nett Environmental Services, he retired as a dedicated manager in Port Fourchon, La.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Charlene Racca-Tucker of Westlake; one son, Justin Tucker of Westlake; one daughter, Jennifer Racca of Westlake; his parents, Terry and Juanita Tucker; two sisters, Sheila Tucker and Terri Rene Rivers, both of Westlake; five grandsons, Brentley Tucker, Ethan Walker, Aydan Walker, Nick Racca, Austen Racca; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome friends at J. E. Hixson Funeral Home in Lake Charles on Friday, March 20, 2020, starting at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and will resume Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 9 a.m. until the service time. Funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Brother Rodney Bankens and Pastor Rick Treece will be officiating at the services.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Tiffoni McComb, Harbor Hospice, and MD Anderson of Houston, Texas, for all of their compassionate care through the families most difficult time.
Published in American Press on Mar. 20, 2020