Dr. Jeffrey Wayne Totten, 63, of Lake Charles, La., died at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in a local hospital.
Dr. Totten was born Aug. 11, 1956, in Basile, La., where he was a graduate of Basile High School. He received his Bachelor and Master's degrees in Marketing and Business Administration from Northwestern University and his Doctorate in Marketing and Business Administration from Louisiana Tech. Dr. Totten went on to teach at the University of Wisconsin – Oshkosh (1986-1996), Bemidji State University in Minnesota (1998-2002), Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond (2002-2006) and was an Associate Professor at McNeese State University (2006-2019). Dr. Totten was an active member of the Sulphur Lion's Club, where he served as their Treasurer. He also was a member of various professional organizations throughout the years. He was a member of St. Luke Simpson United Methodist. Dr. Totten will be remembered for his love of reading and research and as a kind and giving man.
Dr. Totten is survived by his wife of 28 years, Barbara Schuldt of Lake Charles; and sister, Cynthia Totten of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Juliette McClelland Totten.
His memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at St. Luke Simpson United Methodist Church. Dr. John Robert Black will officiate. A gathering of family members and friends will be at the church on Friday from 1 p.m. until the start of the service.
In leu of flowers or plants, the family requests donations be made to St. Luke-Simpson United Methodist Church, McNeese State University College of Business, or the Lions Club in Sulphur Louisiana.
Published in American Press on Jan. 12, 2020