Hixson Westlake
2409 Westwood Rd
Westlake, LA 70669
(337) 436-5507
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenette Gray Obituary
Mrs. Jenette Gray, 77, passed away June 3, 2019, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
She was a native of Mississippi and a lifelong resident of Westlake, La. She was of Baptist faith. Mrs. Gray retired from PSC Environmental Resources after many years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother.
Mrs. Gray is survived by her husband of 58 years, Ronnie Gray of Westlake; son, Ron (Becky) Gray of Moss Bluff; daughter, Dana (Daniel) Wood of Moss Bluff; brothers, Gene Dubois of Grenada, Miss., and Earl Dean Dubois of South Haven, Miss.; grandchildren, Logan Gray, Shelby Wood and Colton Wood.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 6, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and resume Friday at 8 a.m. until time of service at Hixson Funeral Home of Westlake. Funeral service will be Friday, June 7, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Sean Chisholm will officiate.
Published in American Press on June 5, 2019
