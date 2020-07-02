1/1
Jeniel Lyons
1924 - 2020
Jeniel Lyons, age 95, of Sulphur, La., passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Jeniel was born on Aug. 16, 1924, in Sulphur, La.
Jeniel was a native of Sulphur. She was a longtime member of Henning United Methodist Church in Sulphur. Jeniel was a homemaker who loved her family, playing uno, dominos, Bingo and watching football. She was loved by anyone who met her.
Jeniel was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Lyons; grandchildren, Dewey Lee Bourge Jr., Carlton Bourge; son-in-law, Tom Routon; parents, Norbert and Leah Baker; four sisters; and two brothers.
Those left behind to cherish her memory are her three children, Joan Routon, Terry L. Lyons and wife Nancy of Florida, and Don Carson Lyons and wife Dianne; two grandchildren, Tracy McCain and William Lyons and wife Theresa of Atlanta, Ga.; granddaughter-in-law, Barbara Bourge; two step-grandchildren, Annica Langfield and husband Ken and Tucker McKenney and wife Tanya; great-grandchildren, Jason Lyons and wife Keli, Morgan Swindle, Addison McCain, Cody Bourge and wife Shelly, Dewel Bourge, Foster Lyons, Cassidy Lyons, Dustin Bourge and Joannie Bourge; step great-granddaughter, Ellie Lyons McKenney; seven great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service on Friday, July 3, 2020, at Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday in Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Chapel. Celebrant, Jody Barrilleaux will lead services. Burial will follow in Mimosa Pines Cemetery.

Published in American Press on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
Hixson-Sulphur Memorial Funeral Home
2051 East Napoleon Street
Sulphur, LA 70663
3376259171
