Jennie Mae Johnson was born on September 22, 1933, to the union of the late James and Annie Newbill Lee. A native of Clayton, Louisiana, she resided in Lake Charles for more than 63 years. Jennie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized by Reverend Smith at St. Mark Baptist Church.

Jennie married Ben Johnson on December 24, 1950, and their union was blessed with seven children. She was a loving wife and mother, had a great sense of humor, was very easy to talk to and she possessed great wisdom.

Jennie Mae transitioned this life on Monday, November 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Cherishing her memories are three daughters; Sandra Martin of Lynwood, California, Renza (Marlon) Harrison of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Wendy (Carl Sr.) Pete of Lake Charles, Louisiana; two sons, Bennie (Pat) Johnson, Jr. of La Puente California and Van (Katie) Johnson of Lake Charles, Louisiana; 11 grandchildren; Soniette Brown, Paul Martin Jr., Latisha Johnson, Bennie Johnson III, Marlon Rian Harrison, Michael Harrison, Ivana Johnson, Carl Pete Jr., Cannon Pete, Rebecca Pete and Lakiyn Larocca and six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lillian Stewart, Augustine Baker, Queen Williams and Samanthia Lee, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Jennie was preceded in death by parents, James and Annie Lee; husband, Ben Johnson; son, Jerry Johnson; daughter, Marla Johnson; five brothers, Willie James Lee, Charles Ray Lee, Larry Lee, Kenneth Lee and James Lee Jr. and two sisters, Shirley Beverly and Irma Jean Hadnot.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

