1/1
Jennie Mae Johnson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennie Mae Johnson was born on September 22, 1933, to the union of the late James and Annie Newbill Lee. A native of Clayton, Louisiana, she resided in Lake Charles for more than 63 years. Jennie accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized by Reverend Smith at St. Mark Baptist Church.
Jennie married Ben Johnson on December 24, 1950, and their union was blessed with seven children. She was a loving wife and mother, had a great sense of humor, was very easy to talk to and she possessed great wisdom.
Jennie Mae transitioned this life on Monday, November 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Cherishing her memories are three daughters; Sandra Martin of Lynwood, California, Renza (Marlon) Harrison of Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Wendy (Carl Sr.) Pete of Lake Charles, Louisiana; two sons, Bennie (Pat) Johnson, Jr. of La Puente California and Van (Katie) Johnson of Lake Charles, Louisiana; 11 grandchildren; Soniette Brown, Paul Martin Jr., Latisha Johnson, Bennie Johnson III, Marlon Rian Harrison, Michael Harrison, Ivana Johnson, Carl Pete Jr., Cannon Pete, Rebecca Pete and Lakiyn Larocca and six great-grandchildren; four sisters, Lillian Stewart, Augustine Baker, Queen Williams and Samanthia Lee, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Jennie was preceded in death by parents, James and Annie Lee; husband, Ben Johnson; son, Jerry Johnson; daughter, Marla Johnson; five brothers, Willie James Lee, Charles Ray Lee, Larry Lee, Kenneth Lee and James Lee Jr. and two sisters, Shirley Beverly and Irma Jean Hadnot.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at King's Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of King's Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in American Press on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
10:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
KING'S FUNERAL HOME
1611 Gerstner Memorial Drive (Hwy 14)
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-7729
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by KING'S FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
December 3, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Sonietta Brown
December 3, 2020
Continuous “Prayers” for the Family. Please remember, God will “Sustain” each of you; His Way. Trust Him by Faith
Jesse & Angel Delk
Friend
December 3, 2020
Mom, we love you and we will miss you. Thank you for your blessing by allowing me to enter into your lovely family and wed the best thing that has ever happened to me. Your memory will be a blessing as to how we should live, treat one another, help each other and always have faith and trust that God has a plan. As you enter in God's kingdom and glorify his word, please watch over us.

Marlon
Marlon Harrison
Significant_other
December 2, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lord Eddie & Lady Wanda Kennison
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved