Jennie Marie Reichley passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home in Moss Bluff. She was born in Lake Charles to Sam Lacey Browne and Eva Moss Browne on September 15, 1926.

She is preceded in death by her husband, of 66 years, Dale S. Reichley of DeRidder, La., and her sister Ruth McKinney of Texarkana, Texas.

She is survived by her four children; sons, Mark Reichley of Moss Bluff, La., Karl Reichley of California; two daughters, Martha Rhea (Joe Rhea), Karen Kalter (Dr. Steve Kalter) of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

She was a 70 year member of the Catholic Daughters Court at Lady of the Lake and she sang for Dr. Francis Bulber's Messiah Choir at McNeese State for 25 years.

Jennie, Dale and their family lived in Westlake, La. until Dale retired from Cities Service and relocated to Moss Bluff, La. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. She was a homemaker, artist, painter, ceramist and won awards for gardening and cooking. She enjoyed holidays, family events and sharing her life with friends in the Lake Charles area and beyond.

Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff with a rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Theodores Catholic Church with Fr. Aubrey Guilbeau officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles.