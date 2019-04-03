Home

Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
(337) 855-2929
Jennie Reichley
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
Rosary
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Hixson Moss Bluff
150 Bruce Circle
Moss Bluff, LA 70611
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Theodores Catholic Church
Jennie Marie Reichley


Jennie Marie Reichley
1926 - 2019
Jennie Marie Reichley Obituary
Jennie Marie Reichley passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home in Moss Bluff. She was born in Lake Charles to Sam Lacey Browne and Eva Moss Browne on September 15, 1926.
She is preceded in death by her husband, of 66 years, Dale S. Reichley of DeRidder, La., and her sister Ruth McKinney of Texarkana, Texas.
She is survived by her four children; sons, Mark Reichley of Moss Bluff, La., Karl Reichley of California; two daughters, Martha Rhea (Joe Rhea), Karen Kalter (Dr. Steve Kalter) of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
She was a 70 year member of the Catholic Daughters Court at Lady of the Lake and she sang for Dr. Francis Bulber's Messiah Choir at McNeese State for 25 years.
Jennie, Dale and their family lived in Westlake, La. until Dale retired from Cities Service and relocated to Moss Bluff, La. They traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad. She was a homemaker, artist, painter, ceramist and won awards for gardening and cooking. She enjoyed holidays, family events and sharing her life with friends in the Lake Charles area and beyond.
Visitation will be from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, 2019 at Hixson Funeral Home in Moss Bluff with a rosary being prayed at 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Theodores Catholic Church with Fr. Aubrey Guilbeau officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Lake Charles. Words of comfort and fond memories can be shared with Mrs. Reichley's family at www.hixsonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in American Press on Apr. 3, 2019
