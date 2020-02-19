|
Jennifer Akers, 50, passed from this life on Feb. 5, 2020. She was born on Feb. 19, 1969, in Oklahoma City, Okla., and moved to Sulphur, La., in 1975. She was a 1988 graduate of Sulphur High School and was a member of the Sulphur High band. She attended Sowela Technical Community College where she earned her diploma in Practical Nursing. Jenny worked as an LPN for many years at St. Patrick, Lake Charles Memorial and Lake Area hospitals. She was most recently employed at the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Department and was also finishing up her requirements to become a Registered Nurse.
Jenny enjoyed caring for others and was an exceptional nurse and coworker. If she was working on your shift, you knew no matter what the night held, you had a team member you could count on. Jenny loved cats (especially Grumpy Cat), video games and Game of Thrones. She had the funniest dry wit and the snappiest comebacks. Most of all, Jenny was an honest and deeply loyal friend and family member. She will surely be missed by all who knew her.
Jenny is survived by her parents; and her brother.
A memorial service in her honor will be held on Feb. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Civic Center seawall steps in Lake Charles. In lieu of flowers or donations, please hug your friend or a loved one, smile at a stranger, enjoy nature or simply take a moment to reflect, as time waits on no one. "The journey doesn't end here. Death is just another path, one that we all must take." J. R. R. Tolkien. "So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one can take away your joy." John 16:22
Published in American Press on Feb. 19, 2020