James Funeral Home Inc
1724 Opelousas St
Lake Charles, LA 70601
(337) 439-4173
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Messiah Baptist Church
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Messiah Baptist Church

Jennifer Rene Rideau


1964 - 2020
Jennifer Rene Rideau Obituary
Jennifer Rene Rideau, 55, was born Aug. 1, 1964, in Lake Charles, La. A resident of Lake Charles, she was a 1982 graduate of Marion High School and attended Delta Technical School. Jennifer loved giving and donating to special charities. She departed this life Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 7:25 p.m. in a local hospital. She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband Mark Hawkins; two sons, Nevin and Nekko Andrepont; one sister, Bethanie Rideau; and one brother, Carl (Cherice) Rideau. Her visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Messiah Baptist Church with her funeral following at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park.
Published in American Press on Feb. 21, 2020
