Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
(337) 478-8687
Jerald Nichols
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Home - Lake Charles
4321 Lake Street
Lake Charles, LA 70605
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
Livingway Pentecostal Church
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Bellwood Cemetery
Bellwood, LA
Jerald Fenton "Paw" Nichols


1955 - 2020
Jerald Fenton "Paw" Nichols Obituary
Jerald Fenton "Paw" Nichols, 64, of Sulphur, La., fought a good fight, right up until the end, passed away at 9:23 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Nichols was born July 4, 1955 in El Paso, Texas. He was raised in Vowells Mill, La., graduated from Provencal High School and moved to Sulphur, La. in 1975, where he has resided since. He worked as a welder at various fabrication shops in the area. "Paw", as he was known by most, will be remembered as a hard-working, honorable man that was loved by all who met him. He enjoyed playing the guitar and was with several bands throughout his years and later played for Livingway Pentecostal Church. A true musician at heart, he loved to share his talents with his grandchildren, whom were the love of his life. He was a member of Livingway Pentecostal Church, where he would always pass out candy to the children and everyone around him. "Paw" also had a great love for his dogs and will be missed.
Mr. Nichols is survived by his daughter, Kristi Hanks and husband Randy of Bell City; mother, Evon Nichols of Vowells Mill, La.; brothers, James Nichols of Woodville, Texas and Ralph Nichols and wife Sherry of Jasper, Texas; his beloved grandchildren, Bailey, Jaxon, and Grifin Hanks; Kristi's mom, Charlotte Newman; and Randy's mom, Pat Hanks, both of Sulphur and whom he was very close to. He also leaves behind his Livingway family along with Brother and Sister Nugent and Brother and Sister Keating, whom he adored.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fenton Nichols; sister, Karen Nichols Prince; and sister-in-law, Patsy Nichols.
His funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Livingway Pentecostal Church. Reverend Brent Keating will officiate. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Bellwood Cemetery in Bellwood, La. Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Home on Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continue on Thursday at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service.
Pallbearers for the service will be Jason Nichols, Holt Nichols, Sawyer Nichols, Niles Nichols, Noah Nichols, Ayden Nichols, and Grifin Hanks.
Words of comfort to the family may be expressed at www.johnsonfuneralhome.net
Published in American Press on Mar. 10, 2020
