Jeramie Paul Myers, 36, of Sulphur, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020.
Jeramie was born in Lake Charles, and lived most of his life in the Lake area. He was a graduate of Westlake High School where he played football. He completed Naval Boot Camp in Great Lakes, Ill., and later began studies at Sowela Technical Community College in an Electrical Apprentice Program. He worked several years as an electrician until discovering his passion in Culinary Arts and began working in the Food Service Industry. Jeramie worked as a chef for many local restaurants including; O'Charley's, 121 Artisan Bistro, 1910, and most recently, Saltgrass Steak House. In his free time, he was a talented artist, having won awards while in school and continued drawing throughout his life. He also enjoyed creating tattoo designs, even wearing some of his own. He loved the marsh and grew up hunting and fishing in the local areas.
Jeramie will be most remembered for his gorgeous smile, his charming personality, and loving to tease and make people laugh.
His greatest accomplishments, and the loves of his life, are his beautiful children.
He leaves to cherish his memory, three children, Keegan Myers, Lillian Myers and Atlas Myers; his mother, Lissa Rai Ardoin and her wife Teresa Anderson of Lake Charles; father, Donnie Paul Myers and wife Missy of Lake Charles; three sisters, Brandi Thompson and husband Chief of Lake Charles, Brianna Wix of Sulphur, and Keelie Myers of Lake Charles; grandmother, Faye Jones of Sulphur; grandfather, Hilton Ardoin and wife Paulette of Moss Bluff; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cheryl Petitjean; and Mr. And Mrs. Marlon (Anne) Myers.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in the Johnson Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Marcus Wade will officiate. Visitation Sunday will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the funeral home. Cremation will follow his service.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to any Louisiana Coastal Conservation or charitable Arts programs.
Published in American Press on Feb. 1, 2020